Electoral violence: Police parade suspects, ‘shield’ Kano Line MD

The Kano State Police Command has allegedly released a suspect arrested for electoral violence in the gubernatorial and state assembly elections without charging him to court.

The Managing Director of the Kano State Transport Authority (KSTA), managers of Kano Line, Bashir Nasir Ali Koki, who was apprehended at the Gwammaja Yankosai area for disrupting the electoral process was missing among suspects paraded on Sunday evening.

When City & Crime contacted the Kano State Police Commissioner, Useini Gumel, he refused to explain whether or not the suspect had been released as alleged in some quarters.

However, the Member representing Gezawa Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Isyaku Ali Danja, was earlier paraded by the police on allegations of violence during Saturday’s polls.

At least 161 suspects were apprehended at various locations in connection with violence during the gubernatorial and state assembly elections across Kano state.