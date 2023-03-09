Electoral officials betrayed INEC chairman – ZLP presidential candidate

Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has said some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed in states betrayed…

Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has said some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed in states betrayed the commission chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, during the 2023 presidential election.

Nwanyanwu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said, “There is nothing wrong with BVAS. It’s the way to go. But something is wrong with the people operating the BVAS. I don’t know the kind of people God put in Nigeria; by their hearts and minds, nothing will work. I suffered to get this in place. We interrogated it and we said BVAS is the way to go.

“At least BVAS has shown you that money politics cannot work. BVAS has stopped stealing ballot boxes. BVAS has authenticated and you will see people who are trying to bypass the BVAS. The problem we had was the professors and those INEC put in the states. They betrayed the INEC chairman. They allowed the states to be hijacked by governors.”