International

Electoral body bars top ruling party official as candidate

Chad’s electoral body has rejected the candidate list submitted for next month’s parliamentary elections by a top official in the president’s party who is close to the country’s military rulers, citing irregularities.

The central African nation holds its first legislative vote since 2011 on December 29.

The ANGE election commission said Mahamat Zen Bada, secretary general of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno’s party and his former campaign manager, had turned in a false criminal record.

ANGE head Ahmed Bartchiret told reporters on Tuesday that Zen Bada omitted a five-year prison sentence and fine handed down by a court in 2012 for forgery and use of forgery in public documents and embezzlement of public funds.

The electoral agency also criticised him for not providing proof that he had been released from the national police force. Membership would make him ineligible under the electoral code.

Bartchiret said Zen Bada’s candidacy did not meet the conditions required.

 

