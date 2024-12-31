Elections will hold in 20 LGs, 37 LCDAs – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the state would conduct local government elections in 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state.

There has been confusion over the creation of the 37 LCDAs carved out of the existing 20 LGs in Lagos State.

Since the LCDAs are not recognised in the constitution, there has been speculation about whether the state would continue to conduct elections into the 37 LCDAs.

But the Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi said yesterday that the LCDAs would be included in the exercise.

He said, “We wish to inform all and sundry that the local government elections will hold across the state in the 20 local government councils and the 37 local council development areas in the year 2025.

“We observed with keen interest the recent debates on the desirability of the existence of the LCDAs and the need to hold elections in their political offices.

“Our position as a progressive party is that we cannot discountenance the contributions of the LCDAs to the overall political and socio-economic development of the state”

He added, “Our landscape is dotted by several infrastructural projects by the LCDAs which include road, drainage and market construction, school and housing projects, primary education and health facilities and various social service interventions etc.”

Gboyega Akoshile, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier assured that the LCDAs would not be stranded following the Supreme Court verdict.