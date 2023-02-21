Elections: We’re good to go-Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday met all the heads of intelligence agencies ahead of the general elections. In attendance were the…

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday met all the heads of intelligence agencies ahead of the general elections.

In attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of DSS, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency and the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Irabor said the Armed Forces and other security agencies were ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the 2023 general elections.

He said the meeting was to review security arrangements for the elections and develop action plans to ensure that the exercise is held under a peaceful atmosphere.

“Looking at the security for the elections and as you know, the police is the lead agency for elections security, we’ve compared notes and assessed the entire situation and we’re good to go.

“The assessment is that we’re set on all fronts.

“By and large, we’re good to go and I’d like to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that on the security front, we’re good to go on all fronts,” he said.

Irabor said the security agencies would cover every part of the country to ensure peaceful elections so that all eligible Nigerians could exercise their franchise.

He said contingency actions had been taken to address areas with peculiar security challenges.

The CDS warned troublemakers to have a rethink “because they’ll have a bloody nose”.