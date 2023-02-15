Elections under threat – Accord Party

The National Chairman of the Accord Party (AP), Mohammed Nalado, has said the February 25 and March 11 elections are under threat if President Muhammadu…

The National Chairman of the Accord Party (AP), Mohammed Nalado, has said the February 25 and March 11 elections are under threat if President Muhammadu Buhari does not intervene.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, Nalado decried the difficulty in accessing cash due to the naira redesign and swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said cash would be needed on election day for transportation and other expenses.

The AP helmsman said, “As party administrators, we are so much concerned with what is happening in this country today with regards to this monetary issue. We are not saying the policy is bad, but we are not happy with the hardship it has caused to Nigerian citizens.

“We believe if it is not addressed properly, it is going to affect so many things, including the conduct of the election.

“I am calling on the federal government and the CBN to step in and make this money available to people to reduce the hardship.”