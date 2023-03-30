Elections: Tribunal receives 15 petitions in A/Ibom, 12 in Plateau

The election tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has said it has so far received 15 petitions. Secretary of the 2023 Election Petition Tribunal…

The election tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has said it has so far received 15 petitions.

Secretary of the 2023 Election Petition Tribunal in the state, Mr Ibrahim Usman, yesterday said that the petitions were filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Usman explained that 11 of the 15 petitions were for the House of Representatives, while four were for the senate, adding that two motions filed by the YPP for the inspection of election materials had been granted.

He said, “Similarly, application by the APC in respect to the governorship election for inspection of election materials was received and petition granted. We are in the process of effecting service on the petitioners and respondents.”

The secretary disclosed that the senatorial petitions were received from Akwa Ibom North East and Akwa Ibom South, noting that no petition was received from Akwa Ibom North West.

He noted that the Electoral Act allowed 21 days for the petitioner to file a petition from the date of declaration and 21 days for the respondent to file their response after receiving it.

12 petitions received in Plateau

Similarly, the election petition tribunal in Plateau State has confirmed receipt of 12 petitions.

Eleven of the petitions emanated from the National Assembly elections, while the governorship election attracted one submitted by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Nentawe Yilwatda.

Checks by Daily Trust revealed that there was no petition yet on the House of Assembly elections.

Yilwatda, in his ex parte application before the tribunal, is seeking the leave of the tribunal to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow him access to all the electoral materials used in the governorship election.

Members of the governorship and House of Assembly election tribunal panel are Justice R. Irele- ifineh, Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi and Justice A. Y. John. The tribunal is expected to hold its inaugural sitting within the week.

From Iniabasi Umo (Uyo) & Yusufu Aminu Idegu (Jos)