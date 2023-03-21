Elections over, healing process must begin – Tinubu

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has condemned what he described as isolated cases of infractions, ethnic slurs and violence that characterised the 2023 general elections,…

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has condemned what he described as isolated cases of infractions, ethnic slurs and violence that characterised the 2023 general elections, saying the healing process must begin now that the elections are over.

Tinubu in a statement on Tuesday and made available to newsmen in Abuja said he would run an inclusive government like he did while serving as governor of Lagos State when he finally took over power on May 29.

He called on all elected officials to take urgent steps to unite the people and champion the healing process.

Part of the statement reads, “My appeal is for us to rise above our differences, which, in reality, are fewer than the valued strings that bind us together as a people irrespective of the circumstances of our births.

“I will give priority to expanding the civic space and safeguarding citizens’ freedom to exercise their rights within the bounds of the law.

“Indeed, the elections are over. The people have voted to elect their governors and state legislators that will serve them for the next four years. The time for leadership and governance is now upon us.

“In a democracy, majority would have their way but that majority must not suppress the minority from having their say. As democrats, we have to safeguard free expression. Winners must be magnanimous and those who did not win should have a large heart for tolerance and respect for the greater interest of the nation.

“We must take urgent steps to unite the people; those who voted for us and those who did not. We must champion the healing process by embracing the opponents and their supporters. As I have stated previously, the time for politicking is gone. This is time for nation building, a task beyond one individual or a section of the society. We need every hand from wherever it may come to be on deck.”