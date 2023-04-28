Elections: Opposition victims of over confidence – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said the opposition lost in the recent elections because they were victims of overconfidence while the All Progressive Congress (APC) was…

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said the opposition lost in the recent elections because they were victims of overconfidence while the All Progressive Congress (APC) was working hard to retain power.

Buhari said this while speaking in the State House, Abuja, where he received the Progressive Governors Forum led by their Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

He said: “They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won. Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for them than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp.”

Responding to an issue raised by Governor Bagudu, Buhari said: “An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is because the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us.”

He charged the APC governors to stick together and openly address issues among themselves.

The chairman, Bagudu said the visit was ostensibly to say “Happy Sallah” to the President and to thank him for the leadership he had given to the Party and the nation.”

He congratulated the Buhari on the party’s victory in the presidential polls, saying: “Your party won the presidency, a majority in the senate and for being the leading party in the House of Representatives. These successes would not have happened without your support.”