Elections: Kogi East group sets up c’ttee to parley candidates

The apex socio-cultural organization in Kogi East Senatorial District, Uk’Omu Igala Organization, has set up a 13-man committee made up of eminent Igala and Bassa sons and daughters, to interact with candidates from the zone in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National Leader, Elder David Abutu and National Secretary, Sabestine Abu.

The committee, chaired by a former Minister of State for Health, Architect Gabriel Aduku, has as members, Ustaz Yunus (SAN), Professor Paul Omaji, Professor Jummai Ogbadu, Dr S.S. Ameh (SAN), and Dr Rekiya M Abaji.

Others are Retired Surgeon Commodore Abdullahi, Professor Danladi Amodu Ameh, Bishop Edmund Akanya, Elder David Abutu, and Mr Peter Dogwo.

At its inaugural meeting held in Abuja, the chairman, Architect Aduku, told members that the objective of the committee was to communicate the challenges facing Kogi East Senatorial District to all persons who seek election into various offices to ensure they have a common focus about Kogi East, no matter the offices they might be elected into.

“The legislative and executive arms of government are very important to the development and well-being of the people. As leaders of Kogi East Senatorial District, we need to court and cultivate a relationship with the potential political leaders to ensure they realize our challenges and work towards tackling them as soon as they assume offices,” he said.

Aduku listed some of the challenges facing Kogi East to include the lack of social infrastructure, untapped human and natural resources, unsustainable peasant farming, lack of federal government’s presence, weak quality of education, lack of medical facilities at all levels, poverty, and general under-development, among others.

He said, “As a committee, we do not lean towards any political party. All contestants belong to us, regardless of their party affiliations.”

Aduku said the committee is scheduled to meet with all candidates in this month’s election on February 15 in Abuja, in the first leg of the interaction.”