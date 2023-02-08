Elections: Guard your utterances-Niger CP warns political parties

The Niger state police commissioner, CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has warned political parties, candidates and their followers against making unguarded utterances capable of breaching peace…

Ayodeji handed down the warning during signing of peace accord among political parties and their candidates on Wednesday, at the state command in Minna, Niger state.

He said the state command decided to invite political party leaders and their contestants in the state for signing the peace accord towards ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 general election in the state.

“But peace cannot be achieved without collaboration and synergy with other relevant political stakeholders, hence the reason for the invitation to sign the peace accord among all the political parties and their candidates,” he said.

He, therefore, encouraged politicians to equip themselves with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Public Order Act to ensure issue-based campaigns and the overall success of the process for the good of all in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Yushau Garki informed political parties and their candidates that training of ad-hoc staff will commence this week.