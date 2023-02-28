Elections: FCT residents commend media for prompt reportage

Residents of the FCT have commended the media for prompt reports on the 2023 elections, saying they have been able to have a feel of…

Residents of the FCT have commended the media for prompt reports on the 2023 elections, saying they have been able to have a feel of how the process is going on across the country.

Mr Benjamin Joseph, who noted that he was indisposed to vote, said he followed the process closely online, on television, radio and other channels.

Mr Uyo Anibe said he closely monitored the elections through the media, noting that he was also monitoring the collation of results across the country through the media.

He said, “I do not intend to be a journalist, but I must commend our journalists for keeping us abreast of the election processes.” (NAN)