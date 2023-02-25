Elections: Wike disappointed as BVAS malfunctions at his polling unit

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System’s (BVAS) malfunction has delayed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state from casting his vote. The governor had arrived his unit…

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System’s (BVAS) malfunction has delayed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state from casting his vote.

The governor had arrived his unit 7 ward 8 polling unit with his wife, to cast their votes but the machine malfunctioned .

The officials of INEC had made frantic efforts to explain to the governor that the malfunctioned BVAS had been a general problem across the country.

The governor later retreated to his private family home but before then he spoke briefly with the media.

“You can see the crowd here I don’t think that most people will be allowed to vote with slow working of the BIVAS. I have stayed about 25 minutes here and I was told to go and come back that they will rectify the BIVAS. We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect. People will lose their temper and anything could happen. INEC ought to have been completely ready by telling the people they are ready,” he said.

Wike made the news in the buildup to the election over his rift with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

G-5, the group he floated, abstained from the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s Presidential Candidate.

Atiku had defeated Wike to clinch the ticket. He also overlooked him and settled for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.