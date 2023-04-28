Elections are over, team up with Tinubu’s gov’t, Lawan tells opposition

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged opposition political parties to team up with the incoming government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to develop the country, saying…

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged opposition political parties to team up with the incoming government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to develop the country, saying elections are over.

He said this in Abuja on Friday while receiving a delegation of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) led by its Secretary General, Georges Robelo Pinto Chikoti.

He said after elections, there was the need for all Nigerians, including opposition parties to support the incoming government to deliver its promises to the people.

He said, “By the 29th of May this year, our president, current president, and current administration would have finished his tenure but we will have another administration coming and that is not going to be an issue because it is a government that is being replaced by another government from the same political party.

Protest as Nigerian officials involved in evacuation ‘flee Sudan’

Jum’aat: Tinubu joins Buhari at Aso Rock mosque

“And of course here in Nigeria, so far, the opposition has been very supportive. The minority leader is here. We have enjoyed very excellent relationship in the parliament.

“We work for our country regardless of our political platforms and I will take this opportunity to call on all opposition in Nigeria to team up with our new administration for the development of our country.

“Elections are over and what is left is governance and governance is for everybody. What is necessary, what is very critical and important today is how we are able to come together as a people regardless of our political platforms to ensure that our country is taking to the next level of development.”

Lawan commended the OACPS Secretary General for working so hard at the secretariat to ensure that the organisation remain very effective and efficient.

“The partnership that we try to form with the European Union is essentially to help us to be self reliant and self dependent, rather than taking some kind of little assistance from them. Partnership in trade and other areas that are vital and that are decent for Africa and Pacific Countries,” Lawan said.

The OACPS Secretary General, Georges Robelo Chikoti, had earlier told the Senate President that his team was in Nigeria to attend a global African symposium which was organised by the OACPS and the Department of Technical Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).