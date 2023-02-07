Less than twenty days to the general elections across the country, authorities of the Nigeria Police Force, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate redeployment of Deputy…

Less than twenty days to the general elections across the country, authorities of the Nigeria Police Force, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police to departments, commands and formations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who gave the order, explained that the redeployment was in line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes, adding that his mandate included strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands.

Baba, who spoke through the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said DIG Danmallam Mohammed had been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration, adding that the redeployment takes effect immediately.

Adejobi said, “The following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force as indicated against their names.

“To DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode.

“AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Similarly, the following Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Commands as indicated against their names:

“AIG, Police Mobile Force – CP Matthew Akinyosola; AIG, Zone 6 Calabar – CP Jonathan Towuru; AIG, Zone 2 Lagos – CP Sylvester A. Alabi; AIG, Zone 11 Osogbo – CP Akande Sikiru Kayode; and AIG, Zone 17 Akure – CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya.

“In line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, the Police Boss has equally ordered the provisional posting of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands indicated below pending the approval of the Police Service Commission;

“CP Adamawa State – CP Adebola A. Hamzat; CP Ogun State – CP Emeka Frank Mba; CP Taraba State – CP Suleiman A. Yusuf; CP Lagos State – CP Idowu Owohunwa; CP Ebonyi State – CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye.”

The IG, therefore, charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.