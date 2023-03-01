Election results: Be calm, Charley Boy urges youths

Nigerian Entertainer, Mr Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy, has called on Nigerian youths to be calm and not overreact to the 2023 election…

Oputa made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

The entertainer, who spoke in reaction to the gathering of some youths at the Unity Fountain, said the gathering was to protest the alleged bogus election result declared by the INEC.

“Young people are gathering to protest the situation and bogus election that have just been concluded.

“As Area Father, I am just here to make sure that it is peaceful and that they are doing the right thing.

“I believe in what they are doing and I am here to show support.

“The election result is the most bogus, most annoying and a financial disaster looking at the money wasted on the exercise by the Federal Government,” he said.

According to him, “we cannot afford to be seen as overreacting because I know how the enemies will use that against us, so we need to use our heads.”

Oputa expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Nigerian youths in the electoral process.

Mr Isaac Balami, the convener of the peaceful walk, said the gathering was to protest the 2023 presidential election results released by INEC.

He said INEC had broken the code and peace accord reached by political parties by failing to deliver on its promises.

Balami attributed the huge turnout of voters across the country to promises made by INEC that the election would be transparent and that their votes would count.

He alleged that INEC’s Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) stopped working in the middle of the election when it discovered that the APC was losing the election.

Balami said the non-celebration of the APC victory across the country was an indication that the election result was not a reflection of the choice of the people. (NAN)