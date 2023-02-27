Election: No corps member beaten to death in Abuja — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps Sunday dismissed reports that a youth corps member serving as INEC ad-hoc staffer in the general election was beaten to…

The National Youth Service Corps Sunday dismissed reports that a youth corps member serving as INEC ad-hoc staffer in the general election was beaten to death in Abuja.

Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Eddy Megwa, in a statement, clarified that the brutalised corps member did not die as reported but was recuperating after receiving treatment at the hospital.

He stated, ”Indeed, a corps member deployed to LEA primary school, Lugbe as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff, was brutalised by angry mob on the suspicion that he was involved in the act of thumb printing ballot papers in favour of one of the presidential candidates.

“To put issues in proper perspective, the brutalisation of the corps member was a case of mistaken identity.

”This was made known after investigation by the security agencies.”

Megwa said the corps member was not part of the criminal gang involved in the alleged thumb printing of ballots.

He said the culprits were neither corps members nor officials of the NYSC and had been arrested by the police.

”The scheme therefore wishes to call on Nigerians to exercise restraint on issues that concern corps members and other electoral officers on national assignment during the general elections.

”In any case, the management of the scheme will not shield any corps member that runs foul of the Electoral Act if found guilty.

”Management wishes to once again admonish corps members participating in the conduct of the general elections to ensure the highest degree of neutrality and discipline in their approach to the national assignment.”