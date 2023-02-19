Election: Naja’atu, 44 others to supervise police officers’ conduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Sunday, announced the appointment of the former Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of…

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Sunday, announced the appointment of the former Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Najatu Mohammed, as one of the coordinators that will supervise conduct of police officers during the genera elections.

The commission, which appointed Mohammed, alongside 44 others, also threatened to deal with officers who misbehave during the conduct of next general elections across 36 States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Daily Trust had reported how the Kano-born politician criticised the ruling APC and its President candidate, Bola Tinubu after she resigned from the party, saying the challenges Nigeria faces require her to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

But controversies later trailed her public comments against the APC and its presidential candidate.

In a statement, Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the commission, disclosed that the coordinators would be led by the acting chairman of the commission, Clara Ogunbiyi, a retired justice of the Supreme Court.

Ani added that the commission had also approved the participation of over 360 of its staff to depart for the 36 states of the federation to monitor the conduct of police officers on election duties.

He said, “The Commission warns that it will sanction any police officer involved in any form of misconduct before, during or immediately after the elections as it is determined to ensure that Police men on election duties must conduct themselves within the approved rules and regulations.

“Dedicated telephone numbers for the public to report misconduct or exemplary behavior of Police Officers on duty have been provided to assist Nigerians play a major role in enthroning civil participation in election policing.

“Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC rtd, CFR will be leading the Commission’s strong delegation as the National Coordinator and assisted by the Honourable Commissioners representing the six geo-political zones as Zonal Coordinators.

“The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku will serve as the Deputy National Coordinator.

“The Commission on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 held a training programme for State Coordinators and also organized a two- day induction course for staff monitors.

“The commission’s monitors will benchmark police conduct during the elections with the approved standard operational guidelines for Police conduct.”