Election: Buhari heads straight for Daura from Qatar

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Wednesday after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, LCDs.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement.

He said at the UN conference in Doha, President Buhari joined the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and other world leaders to mobilise political will, solidarity and actions to transform LCDs by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities and climate change among other problems.

He added that the President used the trip to foster closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at regional and global level and met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar.

Shehu said on arrival in Katsina, at 4.50pm, President Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his cabinet members, and he proceeded to his hometown, Daura, by chopper.

The presidential spokesman said the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the President in Daura.

He said President Buhari would remain in Daura until after the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.