El-zakzaky bags honorary PhD from Iran Varsity

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Tehran, Iran.

According to a statement by Dr. Fatima Ismaeel Hassan, a member of IMN, the event took place at a convocation organised by the university on Saturday.

Hassan quoted the university as saying the award was granted as a result of the approval given by its Senate.

“After thorough study of the life, education, and struggle of the Sheikh, the Senate of the University unanimously approved the award of an honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) to Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) on World Studies: Peace and Conflict Resolution.

“The University of Tehran is among the top 500 universities in the world. According to the Centre for World University Rankings, the University of Tehran was ranked 2nd in Iran, 157th in Asia, and 495th in the world.

“While congratulating our leader on this honour, we call on people to struggle for the emancipation of mankind from slavery, tyranny, and injustice,” the statement read in part.

El-Zakzaky was born on April 28, 1953, and after Qur’an and Islamic education at his early ages, he joined the Provincial Arabic School in Zaria from 1969 to 1971, the School for Arabic Studies in Kano from 1971 to 1975.

Afterwards, he proceeded for his B.Sc. Economics programme at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, from 1976 to 1979.

