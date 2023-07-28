El-Rufai’s son, Ibori’s daughter named Reps committees’ chairmen

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the son of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i, and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of former Delta State governor, James Ibori,…

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the son of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i, and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of former Delta State governor, James Ibori, were yesterday named as chairmen of the House of Representatives’ standing committees.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced the 134 standing committees at the plenary on Thursday.

While Ibori’s daughter was named chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), El-Rufai’s son was announced chairman, House Committee on Banking Regulations.

The former deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase; former House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Yusuf Adamu Gagdi and Mukhtar Betara were also named as committees’ chairmen.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, committee chair on Petroleum Resources (Downstream); Alhassan Ado Doguwa heads Petroleum Resources (Upstream) panel while Peter Akpatason was named chairman, House Committee on Aviation.

Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, who was the former House committee chairman on Works in the 9th assembly, is now the House committee chairman on Appropriations.

Mukhtar Betara who held the Committee on Appropriations in the 9th house now holds the chairman, House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yusuf Adamu Gagdi and Leke Abejide retained the chairmanship of Committee on Navy and Committee on Customs and Excise respectively.

Similarly, James Faleke retains his chairmanship of the finance committee and so also Sada Soli Jibia who retains the House Committee on Water Resources chairmanship.

In his remarks, Abbas said the selection of chairmen and vice chairmen of the standing committees was based on competence and other criteria used by the selection panel which he chaired.

He said, “The selection committee relied on the capacities, experiences, knowledge, competencies, skills and legislative interests of members in assigning colleagues to different committees.

“This, we did, to ensure that we have round pegs in round holes. Indeed, we had to cope with the onerous task of assigning members to the different committees on the basis of the criteria listed earlier.”

The speaker directed chairmen of the standing committees to submit regular reports of their activities to the leadership of the house to ensure diligence.

“We must see the powers of oversight given to us by the constitution as a means to promote good governance through compliance to the laws of the land,” he told the lawmakers.

