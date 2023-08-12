El-Rufa’i’s opposition and challenging development

Recently, the British High Commission, in collaboration with The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, hosted a thought-provoking lecture titled “Reshaping Elite Bargains and Gambling on Development”. Delivered by Professor Stefan Dercon, a renowned researcher from the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, the lecture underscored the pivotal role of elite consensus in fostering growth and development. Dercon’s argument was clear: without a commitment to growth and development among the elite, progress remains elusive.

While this article is not an attempt to summarise the lecture, it aims to draw parallels between its themes and the unfolding scenario involving Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i’s opposition, which provides an example of the lecture’s content. Often, the hindrance of corruption is cited as the primary cause of Nigeria’s stunted development. However, this oversimplification fails to capture the complexity of the issue. Many countries with high levels of corruption have still managed to experience rapid and significant development. In contrast, Nigeria’s growth has been characterised by a sluggish pace.

In his research, Professor Dercon revealed that nations that made progress did not solely owe their success to the reduction of corruption. Rather, development resulted from the strategic collaboration of influential elites across various sectors. These alliances facilitated stable governance, the implementation of effective economic policies, and societal cohesion, which collectively allowed for consistent progress.

The backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from many of us was not centred around the objective of combating corruption. I hold the viewpoint that the anti-corruption rhetoric is antiquated, given its past track record of not yielding favourable results. That word should traumatize every Nigerian by now. It is about his potential to spearhead developmental initiatives. It is public knowledge that President Tinubu persuaded Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i to pledge his commitment to work with him even before he won elections, after El-Rufai had made up his mind to retire. Both Tinubu and El-Rufa’i share a strong drive to achieve their goals, a trait crucial for navigating the complexities of development.

El-Rufa’i’s history of confronting norms and challenging established structures became evident during his tenure as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and later as the Governor of Kaduna State.

However, El-Rufa’i’s journey has not been without controversy. His blunt and sometimes confrontational communication style has earned him both admirers and opponents who petitioned him for making “unguarded statements”. His unapologetic nature and readiness to voice bitter truths have ruffled feathers, which has consequently led to him garnering a fair share of enemies. Nevertheless, one consistent trait is that when El-Rufa’i commits to a course of action, he delivers. This tenacity can be attributed to his inherent stubbornness.

Bello Bala Shagari is of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a youth organisation, and wrote from Abuja

