El-Rufai’s former chief of staff released after 50 days in detention

Bashir Saidu, former chief of staff to ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has been released after spending 50 days in detention.

El-Rufai confirmed Saidu’s release in a post on X, describing his detention as “unjustified” and welcoming him back home.

“Bashir has been my friend for over 53 years- a Barewa College classmate, former Commissioner for Local Government, and Finance, as well as my Chief of Staff,” El-Rufai wrote.

He described Saidu as a grassroots politician and technocrat who has played a key role in Kaduna’s progressive politics, alleging that his detention was politically motivated.

He further hinted at repercussions for those responsible, stating that their actions would become evident before the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai also criticised certain police officers and judges, accusing them of obstructing and delaying bail for a “clearly bailable offence,” promising to reveal more details soon.

In January, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Saidu on charges of alleged money laundering.

He was accused of receiving a cash payment of N155 million in March 2022 while serving as Commissioner for Finance, exceeding the legally permitted amount.