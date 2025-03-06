El-Rufai’s Ally emerges SDP’s Interim Chairman in Kaduna

An ally of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been appointed as the Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kaduna State.
The interim chairman, Nasiru Abdullahi Mai Kano, a grassroots politician, previously served as a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, representing the Unguwar Sanusi Constituency for years.
Daily Trust gathered that the Interim Caretaker Committee executives would serve for three months, subject to review before the general elections.
Nasiru Mai Kano, who led members of the committee, met with the national leadership of the SDP in Abuja on Wednesday to receive official recognition.
The Caretaker Committee’s Legal Adviser, Muhammad Ibrahim Zaria, confirmed the formation of the SDP committee to Daily Trust on Thursday.
“Yes, Nasiru Mai Kano is the interim chairman of Kaduna SDP. The Secretary-General is Iriniya Kantiyok, and the Vice Chairman is Honourable Mas’ud,” he said.
He further listed other officials, including three vice chairmen from the state’s three senatorial zones: Vice Chairman 1, Bashir Zakariya; Vice Chairman II, Lawal Buba; and Vice Chairman III, Bege Katuka.
A source close to El-Rufai, who pleaded for anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press, confirmed that other allies of the former governor would soon join the SDP.
“We are expecting more of our people to join the party soon,” the source said.
