El-Rufai was a liability to APC – Shehu Sani

Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has said former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai ,was a liability to the APC.

Sani said this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Monday.

Daily Trust had reported that El-Rufai defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saying the party is a more suitable platform for his future political aspirations.

But during the interview, Sani said El-Rufai had done considerable damage to the APC.

He said, “He (El-Rufai) stands as a liability to the party in the state. I can back this with facts. In 2015, APC had two senators. By 2023, all the senatorial zones were taken over by the PDP and out of the fourteen House of Representatives seats in Kaduna State under Nasir, by the time he left, nine of the seats were won by the PDP and two by the Labour Party and three by the APC.

“And with him as the governor, the party lost the presidential election in Kaduna State, with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu pulling 399,27 3 votes and Atiku polling about 554316 votes.

“You can see that by the time he left, the party was already an unpopular platform in the state. His exit now is an opportunity for the governor and the party members in the state to embrace the people of the state and set the party towards the next election

“And it is said by Shakespeare that the evil men do live after them. Nasir evicted so many people out of the party on the basis that he was the Alpha and Omega. Today all that he has done has returned to him. I think in the past people should wait for the day of judgment. It is dramatic nowadays.

“He evicted us out of the party and was proud to have said that he has sent us to the forest and today the Lord has evicted him to the wilderness.”