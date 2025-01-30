El-Rufai: Some clowns Being Paid To Defend this Govt

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said some persons whom he described as clowns were being paid to defend the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

El-Rufai said this in reaction to a post by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala.

Bwala had tackled the former Kaduna state government over his public criticism of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai, at a national conference forum on strengthening democracy in Nigeria on Monday, described the state of governance and opposition in the country as a “national emergency”.

He openly criticised the ruling party for lacking internal democracy adding that he no longer recognised it

His comment unsettled many party supporters and bigwigs with insinuation that he was planning to dump the APC.

In response, Bwala had posted: “My Senior brother, if you were to be in the government and cabinet, would you have held and expressed the same position? History is replete with examples.

“It is a government you participated in its formation, that you now want to unseat. Haba Mallam, a Ji soron Allah mana.”

But in a counter post, El-Rufai who described Bwala as a latter-day convert of Tinubu, said he informed the President he was not interested in serving in his administration.

According to El-Rufai, “I was cabinet minister 22 years ago and it was clear to Asiwaju that I was not interested in any position in his future government.

“The pathetic manner all of you latter-day converts to the Tinubu government make an issue of something that I never wanted in the first place is perhaps a reflection of the level of your moral flexibility.

“If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I will say or do the same on the tragedy within a party I was a founder, and the government that emerged from it.

“First in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken. Go and check my public service record from 1998”, he stated.

He said he was only responding to Bwala because “I still think you are a decent person who may need a job, and not in the class of Wendell Simlin and that Kaduna pretender that our voters retired in 2019.

“These clowns are political mercenaries that receive humongous monthly stipends from the security vote to be the first to jump on X and other platforms to defend everything the Asiwaju government does or fails to do, no matter how indefensible it may be.

“Enjoy your special adviser position, my brother, but remember that allegiance to God and country comes first in the human scale of accountability, before any person or authority”, he added.

El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was not confirmed as a minister following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

The Senate withheld his confirmation over petitions filed against him by forces believed to be his opponent within the party.