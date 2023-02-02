El-Rufai: One Kaduna LGA will wipe out Peter Obi’s Anambra votes

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said one local government votes in Kaduna State will wipe out Anambra votes of Labour Party (LP) presidential…

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said one local government votes in Kaduna State will wipe out Anambra votes of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra, is counting on votes from the state, where he hails from, in the election.

But speaking in a TVC interview, El-Rufai dismissed the chances of the LP candidate, saying he would not go anywhere in the election.

He described El-Rufai as a Nollywood actor, adding, “that’s all he will be”.

He said, “Peter Obi win election? Peter Obi is polling one per cent in Sokoto, two per cent in Katsina, five per cent in Kano, these how the votes are, all states are not equal.

“The fact that you are doing 70 per cent in Anambra State does not mean somebody doing 10 per cent in Kano is not better than you.

“Kano is 4 million votes that actually happened, Anambra is what, the number of votes in Anambra is the size of one local government in Kaduna State.

“So all states are not equal, yes Peter Obi will sweep southern states, he will do well in south south, where else?

“He is not polling well in the south west other than a drop of ocean in Lagos, he is polling in Christian enclaves in the north, he is polling well but how many are they? How many ?

“Peter Obi can’t win the election, he doesn’t have the number of states, he doesn’t have 25 per cent in more than 16 states, he can’t go anywhere. Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be.

“This election is between the APC and the PDP because they have the footprint, they have the spread. Ethnicity and religious bigotry will not take you anywhere and that’s what the Labour Party can be.”