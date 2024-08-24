El-Rufai moves to redefine North’s tech ecosystem

Nasir El-Rufai, ex-governor of Kaduna State, is set to bring together technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and policymakers across Africa to massively invest in technology…

Nasir El-Rufai, ex-governor of Kaduna State, is set to bring together technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and policymakers across Africa to massively invest in technology in the northern part of Nigeria.

According to the statement shared on X by Bello, one of the sons of El-Rufai, the investors and policymakers would be unveiled at the launch of Arewa Tech Fest 2024, a major technology fiesta.

The event, billed to hold in Kano State from September 25 to 26, has the full support of the Kano State government and Governor Abba Yusuf Kabir.

It aims to showcase the latest advancements in technology, innovation, promote technology, entrepreneurship, and digital solutions, while fostering a spirit of innovation and collaboration to drive economic development in Northern Nigeria.

Prominent figures scheduled to speak at the festival include the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; President of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah; Chief Executive Officer of Africa Finance Corporation, Sumaila Zubairu; and Founder of Outsource Global, Amal Hassan.

El-Rufai said the fair is a milestone event that highlights the incredible potential of Northern Nigeria in the technology and innovation sectors.

According to him, the goal is to inspire and empower the next generation of tech leaders, particularly women and youths, providing them with the requisite tools and resources to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital world.

The former governor noted that the gathering would also feature the launch of the Arewa Tech Fund, designed to provide crucial financial support and resources to promising tech startups in the North.