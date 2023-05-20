In farewell broadcast, El-Rufai knocks ‘corrupt’ voters

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has expressed concern over how some Nigerians exchanged their votes for pecuniary gains during the 2023 general elections. In his farewell broadcast…

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has expressed concern over how some Nigerians exchanged their votes for pecuniary gains during the 2023 general elections.

In his farewell broadcast aired across radio stations in the state, El-Rufai deplored the culture of vote selling witnessed during the 2023 elections.

He said by selling their votes, those individuals effectively handed over the keys to the treasury to politicians who would exploit them.

He emphasized the need for people to reconsider their choices, adding that worthy candidates lost the election solely because voters were given N5,000.

He encouraged voters to prioritize the long-term interests of the people over immediate financial gain.

Governor El-Rufai advised individuals whose primary motivation for entering politics is personal enrichment to steer clear of the political arena.

” What happened in the last election surprised me. My hope is that in the next few years those who do not understand will understand that politics is about leadership not enrichment. Politics is about serving the people so if you are looking for personal enrichment do not go into politics.

“If you need money to buy clothes avoid politics , Politics is for those with contentment , politics is for those who want to serve the people. I hope people will understand that because what I saw Scared me

“I saw good people that contested but lost the election. They lost simply because a voter was given N5000 on Election Day.

“Think about it whoever gives you money during election to vote him you should remember that you have given him a key to the treasury for the next four years to return his N5000 “he said.