El-Rufai: I’ll keep sacking workers, demolishing structures till the 11th hour

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has vowed to continue removing “bad persons” from government and demolishing illegal structures until his 11th hour.

The governor, who has seven more days in office, stated this at the launch of a book about his legacies.

The book titled, “Putting The People First”, was authored by Mr. Emmanuel Ado, a veteran journalist and public commentator.

He said, ““Any bad thing we find, we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office. We will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

The governor said this day after his administration revoked the right of occupancy of nine properties belonging to Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of the state, and marked them for demolition.

Speaking at the event, Governor Nyesom Wike described his Kaduna counterpart as a fearless and outspoken Nigerian.

Wike said people who can speak truth to power in the country were not easy to come by.

Wike said, “El-Rufai, for me, is one leader whose greatness defies categorisation. Governor el-Rufai embodies character, commitment and hard work. He is bold, courageous and daring with a strong spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

“He is socio-politically assertive and unbending in his loyalty to principles. Governor el-Rufai is never known to be a sycophant. I could remember his controversial letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the one written in March 2017, that challenged him to deliver the people’s expectations to avoid falling on the wrong side of history.

“I don’t know how many governors will have the courage to write a sitting president of his party to say, ‘look, do the right thing’ being the expectations of the people so that you will not be on the wrong side of history.

“It takes men of courage and character. No sycophantic person can do it.”

Wike donated N20 million at the event, while President-elect Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Kashim Imam, former chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), donated the same amount.