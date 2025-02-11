El-Rufai: I might be arrested, detained where Emefiele was forced to resign 

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has alleged that his political opponents are plotting to arrest, detain and torture him in one of the offices of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

El-Rufai, however, vowed that he wouldn’t be intimidated by such threats.

He said this in response to a warning from an X user, @IU_Wakili, who warned him of plans to arrest him whenever he returns to Nigeria.

“I was reliably informed that there is a plan to arrest (not invite) Mallam Nasir El-Rufai if he comes back to Nigeria with another concocted allegations as usual.

“I am confident El-Rufai will return soon because he has nothing to hide and is not afraid of anyone,” the netizen wrote.

Reacting to the post on Tuesday, the former Governor added that his friends, family and political associates have also been receiving similar threats.

He alleged that the plot of his opponents is to see him proceed on self-exile, but he won’t gratify their desires.

According to him, he has put all academic programmes on hold and is ready to face the fire coming from his opponents by spending more time in Nigeria.

He wrote: “I have been hearing these same rumors of arrest, detention and torture in some dungeon in the NSA’s office (where Emefiele was allegedly tortured to resign as CBN governor), since July 2024 when the so-called report of the Kaduna Assembly began circulating.

“They freaked out when we challenged the legality of the premeditated defamation, and went to every length to compromise the judicial process, and this is continuing at the Court of Appeal.

“They have sent such similar messages of intimidation and threats through many of my friends, family and political associates because they want me to go on self-imposed exile.

“I will not.

“I have now put all my previous academic and language-learning plans on hold and will spend more time in Nigeria than ever before. Silence is no longer golden. Inaction has never been an option.

“The arrest, detention and torture of perceived political enemies are nothing new in human affairs. I have been arrested and detained thrice in the past for expressing my views of previous governments.

“There is always a morning after the arrest or detention or torture, and political life continues. As for death, it when Allah destines it, and it is ultimate the date of every human.

“For the attention of the pathetic characters that don’t sleep well whenever I am in Nigeria, take notice that I intend to return in time for the launch of Pres IBB’s memoirs, in sha Allah, scheduled for 20th February.

“We depend on no one but Allah. We fear no mortal but Almighty Allah. We always hope for the best but plan for the worst.”

Daily Trust reports that El-Rufai and the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu’s camp have been locked in a heated verbal war after Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad, a former Commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC), claimed in a viral TikTok video that Ribadu once labelled President Bola Tinubu as corrupt during his tenure as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

But in a letter through his lawyer, Dr Ahmed Raji, SAN, the NSA said publicly or privately, he has never maintained such viewpoint.

He said the damage that had been done as a result of the Tiktok video was unquantifiable.

Maintaining her stance, Muhammad said she had no reason to tender any apology as the records were there.

However, in a post on his X handle, El-Rufai defended Muhammad, taunting Ribadu by saying, “Nuhu must have serious amnesia.”

Amnesia refers to the loss of memories, including facts, information and experiences.

“Nuhu must have serious amnesia. The record of proceedings in the Senate will confirm that Nuhu made those statements sometime in 2006. A Daily Trust report from February 2007 reconfirms the essence of the statements.

“The conclusions of the Federal Executive Council in 2006, which can be subpoenaed from the Cabinet Secretariat of the SGF’s office contain the allegations. In that Special FEC meeting in which I was a member, Nuhu’s EFCC made similar presentations accusing many sitting officials, sometime in 2006. These Council Conclusions will further remove all doubts.

“This is for the record and to remind the morally-flexible that at some point in our national life, silence is no longer golden,” El-Rufai posted.