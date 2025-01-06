El-Rufai denies dumping APC for opposition party

A former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has denied the claim in some quarters that he has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other opposition party.

The former Kaduna governor in a post on his X handle yesterday asked Nigerians to disregard the claim.

El-Rufai was rumoured to be working with other political bigwigs in the country to form a strong force that would defeat the ruling APC in the 2027 elections.

SPONSOR AD

But in the post, El-Rufai said, “Please, disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers.”