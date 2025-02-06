El-Rufai calls out Uba Sani over ex-aides’ detention

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani and the state government of interferring in the ongoing corruption trial of two of his former aides and frustrating their release from prison.
The former governor, in a post on his X account on Thursday, expressed concern over how the ongoing trials of Honourable Bashir Sai’du and Mr. Jimi Lawal, who served under his administration, appeared to be taking a political dimension and deviating from the purely judicial process.
The two aides under El-Rufai are currently facing corruption charges filed against them by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) in the state.
The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna had on January 21, 2025 granted bail to Lawal, who as a senior adviser to El-Rufai, and three others arraigned for fraud and other sundry charges.
But the former governor, in his post, accused the current administration of witch-hunting his confidants who served in his cabinet, adding that those who aligned with the incumbent government had become untouchable.
“For an explicit understanding on the scenario, it must be understood that since early 2024, numerous individuals who served under the El-Rufai administration have been selectively summoned and questioned by anti-corruption agencies. However, the majority of those targeted are individuals known to have maintain close ties with El-Rufai since his departure from office.
“Several others have seemingly escaped scrutiny due to their current positions within the Senator Uba Sani-led Kaduna State Government, or at the national level. This selective approach to the investigations has raised concerns regarding the impartiality of the process, as it appears to spare those who have aligned themselves with the current political establishment.
“Importantly, the ongoing trials of Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawal, two El-Rufai confidants have become heavily politicised. On December 31, 2024, Bashir Sai’du was abducted illegally by armed police officers on the order of Governor Uba Sani along Zaria Road in Rigachikun and swiftly taken to a magistrate court in Rigasa, where he was remanded in Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kaduna (Kaduna Prison)until January 21, 2024.
“Both Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawan were later brought before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, facing charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Additionally, the Uba Sani government filed another case against Bashir Sai’du at the State High Court,” El-Rufai said.
He further accused the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) of complicity in the development that has impeded the lawful restoration of liberty of Bashir and Jimi.
“The legal defense team of both individuals presented their arguments, leading to Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawal being granted bail by the Federal High Court in Kaduna, albeit with strict conditions. Later, Bashir Sai’du was also granted bail by the State High Court, again with specific conditions attached. It is crucial to note that verifying certificates of occupancy is a prerequisite for the release of the two individuals as pronounced by the Federal High Court.
“However, in a surprising turn of events, the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), the government agency responsible for land management, abruptly suspended verification services for certificates of occupancy following the grant of bail. This development has impeded the lawful restoration of liberty of Bashir and Jimi.
“This orchestrated suspension of verification services at KADGIS constitutes a clear violation of the court orders despite the fact that the Court Registry have send reminders to KADGIS officials. By hindering the ability to meet the conditions of the release, KADGIS and the Kaduna State Government are not only disrespecting the court’s decision but also impeding the course of justice. Family members and legal counsel for both Bashir and Jimi have expressed their concerns in court, yet no resolution appears imminent,” he added.
The former governor further stated that despite conditions for the release of his former aides, the judge designated to sign the release order in the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Aikawa, had allegedly refused to do so, pointing fingers at the state government.
“Upon granting bail, the presiding judge, Justice Aikawa, acknowledged his upcoming travel plans and delegated the responsibility of signing the release order to a fellow judge, should the bail conditions be met during his absence.
“This procedural decision aimed to ensure a prompt release once all requirements were fulfilled. Despite the bail conditions being fulfilled, the judge designated to sign the release order in Justice Aikawa’s absence has allegedly refused to do so. This apparent defiance raises suspicions of interference from higher authorities or political pressure,” El-Rufai alleged.
