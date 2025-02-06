El-Rufai calls out Uba Sani over ex-aides’ detention

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani and the state government of interferring in the ongoing corruption trial of two of his former aides and frustrating their release from prison. The former governor, in a post on his X account on Thursday, expressed concern over how the ongoing trials of Honourable Bashir Sai’du and Mr. Jimi Lawal, who served under his administration, appeared to be taking a political dimension and deviating from the purely judicial process. The two aides under El-Rufai are currently facing corruption charges filed against them by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) in the state. SPONSOR AD The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna had on January 21, 2025 granted bail to Lawal, who as a senior adviser to El-Rufai, and three others arraigned for fraud and other sundry charges.

But the former governor, in his post, accused the current administration of witch-hunting his confidants who served in his cabinet, adding that those who aligned with the incumbent government had become untouchable. “For an explicit understanding on the scenario, it must be understood that since early 2024, numerous individuals who served under the El-Rufai administration have been selectively summoned and questioned by anti-corruption agencies. However, the majority of those targeted are individuals known to have maintain close ties with El-Rufai since his departure from office. “Several others have seemingly escaped scrutiny due to their current positions within the Senator Uba Sani-led Kaduna State Government, or at the national level. This selective approach to the investigations has raised concerns regarding the impartiality of the process, as it appears to spare those who have aligned themselves with the current political establishment. “Importantly, the ongoing trials of Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawal, two El-Rufai confidants have become heavily politicised. On December 31, 2024, Bashir Sai’du was abducted illegally by armed police officers on the order of Governor Uba Sani along Zaria Road in Rigachikun and swiftly taken to a magistrate court in Rigasa, where he was remanded in Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kaduna (Kaduna Prison)until January 21, 2024. “Both Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawan were later brought before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, facing charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Additionally, the Uba Sani government filed another case against Bashir Sai’du at the State High Court,” El-Rufai said.