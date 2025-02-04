El-Rufai blasts Uba Sani, says ‘The people of Kaduna will judge’

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, has aimed a dig at Governor Uba Sani, his successor.

El-Rufai, stopped from becoming a minister in 2023 by his opponents in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has recently become a vocal critic of the party and Tinubu’s administration.

At a programme in Abuja last week, El-Rufai said many things were not right with the ruling party and government in power.

But in an interview on TVC, the incumbent Kaduna governor disagreed with his predecessor, asking what the president’s critics did differently when they were in power.

According to Sani, no president in Nigeria’s history has practised democracy like Tinubu.

“Most of these politicians that came out and say they are coming as a coalition, they are politicians that were in government only less than two years ago. What did they do when they were in government? They were only fighting for power, not because they could do anything better. No president in the history of Nigeria has really practiced democracy like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, he had said.

However, El-Rufai in a post on his X on Tuesday titled Kaduna Update, tackled Sani, saying the governor is “embarrassingly and sycophantically rambling”, everyday.

“I used to wonder why? However, confirming that Federal Government ‘reimbursements, interventions and grants’ in excess of N150bn have been given selectively to Kaduna by Tinubu, in the last 18 months, now explains everything.”

“By all means, defend Asiwaju for the conditional cash transfer. Asiwaju has earned it, coming from you. The people of Kaduna State will judge at the right time and place. Have a nice day. – #ConcernedKadunaCitizen”, wrote.

In another post, El-Rufai quoted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as saying sometime ago: “And in a developing nation, where people struggle to put food on the table, go to school, get rudimentary healthcare, eke out an existence not a career, (social services) delivery can be the difference between life and death; or at least the difference between a life with hope and one without it.

“They (citizens) want the problems impacting their lives solved or at least mitigated. They want a higher standard of living, a better quality of life, improved healthcare and education and security.”

Sani and El-Rufai fell apart shortly after the former took over the reins in Kaduna.

When the issue of the rift between the duo came up in the interview, Sani denied, claiming that their relationship is cordial.

“I can tell you there’s no problem between me and my predecessor. Our relationship is very cordial, and there’s nothing wrong with our relationship. What is more important here is moving our state forward.”