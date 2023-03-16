El-Kanemi Warriors escaping relegation still possible, says coach Abara

The newly appointed Technical Adviser of El-Kanemi Warriors, Coach Hamza Abdul’azeez Abara, has said saving the embattled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side from relegation…

The newly appointed Technical Adviser of El-Kanemi Warriors, Coach Hamza Abdul’azeez Abara, has said saving the embattled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side from relegation is not impossible.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the immediate past Head Coach of Plateau United said it is destiny that has taken him to El-Kanemi Warriors where he is faced with a daunting task of keeping the former FA Cup winners in Nigeria’s topflight.

E-Kanemi Warriors who returned to the NPFL last season are neck deep in relegation waters as they presently sit last on the Group A table with a paltry five points from nine matches played so far in the abridged season.

However, coach Abara who is confident that El-Kanemi Warriors will survive the relegation battle said he will immediately change the mentality of the players and the character of the team for more positive results in the second round.

Thomas frustrated with ‘bizarre’ start to 2023

Haller back in Ivory Coast squad after cancer treatment

Although he said the task before him is not an easy one, the former Niger Tornadoes and Enyimba coach said he is not new to such rescue operations.

According to him, Niger Tornadoes once found themselves in a similar situation but when he was called upon, he rescued them from relegation.

“Life itself is a risk. One must be ready to take risks to succeed. Rescue missions like the one I have embarked upon are not new to me. I did it at Niger Tornadoes so I am confident that I will achieve the same feat with El-Kanemi Warriors.

“I will do my best to psyche up the boys whose morale is down. It is necessary to change their mentality and also ensure the character of the team is right.

“What I can say is that my present assignment is a difficult one but keeping El-Kanemi Warriors in the NPFL is not impossible. Together we shall survive the relegation battle,” he assured.

Abara, therefore, called on the management and supporters of El-Kanemi Warriors to continue to give their unflinching support to the club especially now that there is the need for all hands to be on deck to save the club from sinking.