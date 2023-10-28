✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
El Clasico: Lewandowski, Raphinha return for Barcelona

Barcelona trio Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha are fit to face Real Madrid in the Clasico on Saturday. Xavi Hernandez named the three players,…

Barcelona trio Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha are fit to face Real Madrid in the Clasico on Saturday.

Xavi Hernandez named the three players, who have been out injured in recent weeks, in his squad for the derby clash at Barca’s temporary Olympic Stadium home.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Sergi Roberto remain sidelined for the Spanish champions.

Barcelona, third, trail Real Madrid by a point, with Los Blancos three points behind new leaders Girona, who beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday.

