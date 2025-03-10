Ekiti to construct N7bn ultra-modern indoor sports hall

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, said the government has awarded over N7b contract for the construction of a state- of- the – art Indoor Sports Hall which will be completed before the end of his administration.
He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging sports as a tool for job creation and wealth generation.
The governor made this known during an inspection of ongoing renovation of Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti.
He emphasised that sports would no longer be regarded solely as a recreational activity but as a strategic platform for empowering athletes in the state.
The governor, who expressed dismay over the poor conditions under which the athletes train, assured them that such a situation would soon become a thing of the past as he said that his administration was determined to revamp the stadium to meet international standards.
Oyebanji charged Ekiti State athletes to remain diligent and concentrate on their goals and take advantage of the opportunities his administration is creating to develop their talents.
“I came here in continuation of what we started, to look at what is happening at the stadium. I recall that I was here last year, I went round and I did not like what I saw and I promised that we are going to revamp sports in Ekiti State,” he said.
