Ekiti to conduct LG elections Dec 2

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) has said it will conduct the 2023 LGA and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) elections on December 2, in the 16 LGAs and 22 LCDAs across the state.

EKSIEC’s Chairman, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (Rtd), who disclosed this, said the elections were pursuant to Section 5, Subsection 1 of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission Law (Third Amendment), No 13 of 2021.

Justice Akintayo noted that the commission was determined to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, calling on all registered political parties in the state to participate in the grassroots elections.

The chairman promised that the commission would mobilise, sensitise and increase political education and awareness to reduce voter apathy during the elections.

He further said, “EKSIEC will provide a level playing ground for every political party. The commission will be transparent in all its dealings before, during, and after the elections.”

