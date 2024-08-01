Ekiti prof found dead at kidnappers’ den

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Mr Akinwale Adeniran, has confirmed the death of Professor Femi Olaofe, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State…

Professor Olaofe, 79, was abducted from his residence in Ado-Ekiti approximately three weeks ago, shortly after returning from Lagos, where he had visited his children. His captors had demanded a ransom of N50 million from his family.

The professor, who specialised in Industrial Chemistry and hailed from Are-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA, was kidnapped from his home in Oke-lla, Ado-Ekiti.

“Yes, the professor has been found dead, and we are currently making arrangements to exhume the body for burial,” Adeniran stated.

The police commissioner further revealed that several suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Preliminary investigations suggest that the kidnapping might have involved an insider, specifically pointing to a security guard employed by the professor.

“The abduction was meticulously planned, and we suspect the security guard might have been involved,” Adeniran said.

“During the ongoing investigation, we have detained several individuals. While I cannot provide further details about the security guard at this moment, we will update the public when appropriate.”