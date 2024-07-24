✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ekiti pays N1bn gratuity to pensioners

    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti 

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has underscored his administration’s commitment to the new minimum wage and pensioners’ welfare.

He stated this on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, after he presented N1 billion in gratuity arrears to 450 retirees, covering the period from April 14 to July 14, 2024.

Governor Oyebanji announced that once the new minimum wage is enacted into law, his administration will engage with organised labour to discuss its implementation.

He acknowledged the leadership of the Ekiti State chapter of the National Union of Pensioners (NUP), praising their support and understanding.

He apologised for the delays retirees have experienced and reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing pension payments.

The governor revealed that since taking office, his administration had disbursed N12,569,562,242 in pensions and a cumulative N2.3 billion in gratuity payments to retirees.

 

