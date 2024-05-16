ekiti nscdc parades 14 suspected fraudsters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ekiti State has paraded 14 suspected fraudsters for defrauding members of the public with fake…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ekiti State has paraded 14 suspected fraudsters for defrauding members of the public with fake job offers.

Parading the suspects in Ado-Ekiti, the state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Agboola Sunday, said the operatives of the counter terrorists unit of the command arrested members of the syndicate who specialised in duping people with fake job opportunities.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to go through the right channels to seek jobs to avoid falling prey to criminal elements.

In an interview with journalists, one of the victims, Ayala Favour, said he came from Ogbomosho to Ado-Ekiti for employment in a company named Quest Company through one of the agents who contacted him on Facebook.

He said, “I sent my details, including NIN, passport and results. After the second day, they called me to say that my file had been approved. I went there and discovered that their work was not genuine.

“Before then, I paid N70,000. They said N20,000 was used to submit files and N50,000 was for accommodation.”