Ekiti govt urges calm as 1 killed in boundary dispute

Ekiti State government and the police have sued for peace following an attack on the Eda Oniyo community in the Ilejemeje LGA, where one person…

Ekiti State government and the police have sued for peace following an attack on the Eda Oniyo community in the Ilejemeje LGA, where one person was killed in a boundary dispute.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, assured residents that the situation was under control, with security forces like soldiers, police, and Amotekun Corps responding swiftly to contain the crisis.

The incident arose from a boundary dispute between Eda Oniyo in Ekiti State and Obo Ayegunle in Kwara State.

He said additional troops have been deployed to safeguard the area, and efforts are being made to collaborate with the army formation in Kwara State to prevent further attacks from either side of the border.

He assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.

Also, the police spokesman in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said measures had been taken to address the situation.

He urged the public, especially the people of Eda Oniyo, to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, as the authorities are working to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack.