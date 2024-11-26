Ekiti first lady, Olayemi, others honoured at Sheroes Award

The Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, and other prominent sports personalities were honoured at the Sheroes Awards for their enormous contributions to the development of Women’s football in Nigeria.

Others who were honoured at the event which was held over the weekend in Abuja were foremost football administrator Robin Apreala Angonimi, Ex-international and Chairman of Honey Badgers, Abdul Sule, and the coach of Edo Queens Moses Aduku.

Both Angonimi who is the Chairman of Bayelsa Queens and Sule former Kogi Confluence Queens Chairman bagged a Lifetime Achievement Awards for their exceptional contributions towards the growth of women’s football.

PUMA, a renowned kits manufacturing company received the Award of excellence in recognition of its outstanding support and commitment to Women’s football.

The President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), who are organisers of the Sheroes Awards, Barrister Paul Edeh, said the annual Awards event was designed to recognise and encourage individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in ensuring the development of Women Football in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “For us in RSDF, our mandate is to touch lives. We honour only those who deserve to be honoured, not anyone who will use any means to entice us for Awards.”

Edeh who doubles as Chairman of the Benue State Football Association is the proprietor of Naija Ratels and Honey Badgers FC as well as the sponsor of Sheroes Cup.