Ekiti couple die in domestic dispute

A tragic domestic dispute turned deadly in Ekiti State on Monday, as a couple died in a violent altercation.

It was gathered that the wife allegedly severed her husband’s manhood during an argument.

In retaliation, the man fatally attacked her with a machete, inflicting deep wounds to her neck, head, and private part before succumbing to his injuries.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

“It is confirmed, and an investigation has commenced to determine the actual cause of their deaths,” he said.

Abutu added that their corpses have been deposited in the morgue pending further inquiries.