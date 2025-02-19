Ekiti couple die in domestic dispute

A tragic domestic dispute turned deadly in Ekiti State on Monday, as a couple died in a violent altercation.
It was gathered that the wife allegedly severed her husband’s manhood during an argument.
In retaliation, the man fatally attacked her with a machete, inflicting deep wounds to her neck, head, and private part before succumbing to his injuries.
The police spokesman in the state, SP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.
- PDP scribe: Supreme Court slates March 10 for hearing
- NIGERIA DAILY: Is Kano’s Shadow Government A Fight For Accountability Or Political Drama?
“It is confirmed, and an investigation has commenced to determine the actual cause of their deaths,” he said.
Abutu added that their corpses have been deposited in the morgue pending further inquiries.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.