INEC has released the results of the House of Assembly elections in Ekiti State.

The results were released by Mr Temitope Akanmu, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity, for the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Ayobami Salami.

The APC won 23 seats in the state’s assembly while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) clinched two seats: Ekiti East 1 and Ise/Orin constituencies.