Ekiti APC Chairman is dead

Paul Omotoso, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, is dead.

Omotosho died in the early hours of Wednesday, following a brief illness.

Omotosho, who was said to be active and participated in a series of political meetings early in the week, was said to have complained about his health on Tuesday.

Afterwards, he was rushed to a government hospital in the state capital where he later died.

One of the aides of Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, confirmed the tragic incident, but spoke off the record.

“Sad but true. I still saw him yesterday. This is really shocking. This sad incident reminds me of how I saw the late speaker, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, a previous day to his death. Life,” the aide told Daily Trust via the phone.

Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ekiti, Segun Dipe, also confirmed the death but did not go into details.

Omotosho was kidnapped in July 2023 and was released after five days.

His death followed the passing of the Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adams.

Adams died mid-February.