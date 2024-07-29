Ekiti APC caucus endorses Oyebanji for second term

The State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has commended the performance of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and endorsed him for a second…

The State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has commended the performance of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and endorsed him for a second term to sustain the good work in the state.

Those present at the caucus meeting were the acting state party chairman, Hon. Olusola Elesin; two former governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. John Kayode Fayemi; the three senators currently representing the state; and the six members of the House of Representatives.

Governor Oyebanji was present at the meeting along with his deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, together with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Bolaji Olagbaju, and other principal members of the House of Assembly.

A press release signed by Segun Dipe, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, said all the national and zonal executive members of the party and the statutorily recognised members of the State Exco of the party were present.

Also present were Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, and Hon. Bamidele Faparusi.