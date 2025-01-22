Ekiti airport is 99.5% ready for full operations – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the Ekiti Agro-Allied Cargo International Airport is almost ready for full commercial operations, stating that 99.5% of the required infrastructure is in place.

Keyamo stated this in Ado-Ekiti during a joint inspection of the airport with Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

He noted that all essential facilities, including aviation security, fire service, and navigational aids, are operational, with only minor elements remaining for completion.

“The Ekiti Agro-Allied Airport is 99.5% ready for full commercial operations. We have gone around and confirmed that the basic requirements for an airport’s take-off are here,” Keyamo said.

He emphasised the international standard of the runway, which can accommodate various aircraft types, and announced that non-scheduled flights could commence immediately.

Keyamo commended the efforts of Governor Oyebanji and the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, for their significant contributions to the airport project.

Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude for President Bola Tinubu’s support in securing the necessary funding for the airport, highlighting its potential to boost agriculture, commerce and tourism in Ekiti.