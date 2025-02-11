Ekiti 2026: I’ll win with or without my brother’s support – Fayose

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has declared that his ambition to unseat Governor Biodun Oyebanji in next year’s election is a divine mandate.
He insisted he would win the election with or without the support of his elder brother, former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who has openly endorsed Oyebanji, the incumbent governor from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, Otunba Fayose urged the PDP leadership to rally behind him in rescuing Ekiti State from what he described as bad governance under the APC-led administration.
He criticised his brother, Ayodele Fayose, for backing an opposition candidate, accusing him of working against the PDP.
“I am still at a loss as to why a PDP chieftain would endorse a governor elected on another platform.
“This is nothing but bad faith and a betrayal of trust, considering all that the PDP has done for him. Instead of building the party, he is destroying it,” he said.
Despite the internal party crisis, Otunba Fayose expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in the 2026 governorship election, citing the alleged failures of the APC government in the state.
