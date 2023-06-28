Eid-ul-adha: Zulum hails Tinubu, military for hitch-free celebration in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security operatives over the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.…

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security operatives over the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

The governor, who spoke shortly after observing the two raka’at Eid prayers around 10 am at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri, described the religious rites as peaceful.

“It wasn’t like this in the last five years but we must thank the almighty Allah for giving us relative peace in the state to perform our obligatory functions.

“Now, there is relative peace in Borno State, so we remain eternally grateful to the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; grateful to our gallant officers and civilian JTF/hunters/vigilantes for providing the enabling environment,” he said.

He urged residents to continue to pray for the restoration of complete peace in the state, Northeast and the country at large.

In his sermon, the Imam Eudaini of Borno, Shettima Mamman Saleh, who led the two raka’at prayers emphasized the importance of sacrifice, which holds a deep meaning and significance in Islam

He encouraged Muslim Ummah to embody the values of sacrifice in their daily lives, sacrificing their desires, ego and material possessions for the sake of pleasing Allah and benefiting others.

Dignitaries in attendance, were the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi; former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff; former IGP, Usman Alkali; Senators Ali Ndume and Mohammed Monguno.

